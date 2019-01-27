SZIA students urge IG Police to set up drug rehabilitation centers

Islamabad : The students of Sheikh Zayed International Academy (SZIA) have requested the Inspector General Police, Islamabad, to launch rehabilitation centres and build a strong security connection with the community in order to rehabilitate and protect those addicted to drugs.

The request was tabled at a ‘Drug Awareness Campaign’ organized by SZIA in collaboration with the Islamabad Police. The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Alzaabi and IG Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan were the chief guests on the occasion.

The session featured video presentations and speeches, but the pique of the event was an open discussion session between IG Islamabad and students of the SZIA, whose thought-provoking queries were amicably answered by Aamir Zulfiqar. SP Islamabad Muhammad Umar also delivered an informative presentation on ‘Drug Abuse.’

Delivering her welcome address, Principal Wafaa Abdul Ghaffar highlighting the school’s commitment to provide a drug-free environment for its students, faculty, and staff. Focusing on the theme of the programme, two video presentations were contributed by the Islamabad Police Department to spread awareness among young students about the dangers of drug abuse. Students of various grade levels also made multimedia presentations encompassing the consequences of drug abuse.

To applaud the students’ efforts, the IG distributed appreciation certificates to all students and a shied to Ambassador Hamad Obaid Alzaabi and Wafaa Ghaffar in recognition of her determination to create a drug-free society.

The UAE Ambassador also presented shields to the SP and IG of Islamabad in recognition of their support. The event concluded with a group photograph in memort of yet another milestone achieved by SZIA in connection with spreading awareness as a first step towards a drug-free society.