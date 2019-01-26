Paigham-e-Pakistan a shield against extremism: MNA

ISLAMABAD: MNA Romina Khursheed Alam has said that “Paigham-e-Pakistan,” a programme inaugurated last year by President of Pakistan with headquarters in International Islamic University, provides an umbrella (Saiban) to protect the country and the nation from all forms of extremism, hatred and use of violence against fellow Pakistanis.

Rumina was speaking at a seminar on “Saiban-e-Pakistan for Social Inclusion” organised by Sustainable Development Policy Institute in collaboration with Paigham-e-Pakistan here Friday.

Rumina said that Paigham-e-Pakistan rules out any form of terrorism and self-proclaimed acts of violence extremism in the name of religion. We are proud of Pakistan which presents a bouquet as Pakistani nation while its beautiful flowers are its people hailing from different religions and beliefs.

Dr Shafqat Munir, SDPI, said that social inclusion is about co-existence that means live and let live and it leads towards interfaith harmony and builds a tolerant society.