close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
RK
Rasheed Khalid
January 26, 2019

Paigham-e-Pakistan a shield against extremism: MNA

National

RK
Rasheed Khalid
January 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: MNA Romina Khursheed Alam has said that “Paigham-e-Pakistan,” a programme inaugurated last year by President of Pakistan with headquarters in International Islamic University, provides an umbrella (Saiban) to protect the country and the nation from all forms of extremism, hatred and use of violence against fellow Pakistanis.

Rumina was speaking at a seminar on “Saiban-e-Pakistan for Social Inclusion” organised by Sustainable Development Policy Institute in collaboration with Paigham-e-Pakistan here Friday.

Rumina said that Paigham-e-Pakistan rules out any form of terrorism and self-proclaimed acts of violence extremism in the name of religion. We are proud of Pakistan which presents a bouquet as Pakistani nation while its beautiful flowers are its people hailing from different religions and beliefs.

Dr Shafqat Munir, SDPI, said that social inclusion is about co-existence that means live and let live and it leads towards interfaith harmony and builds a tolerant society.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan