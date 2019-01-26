close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
January 26, 2019

Rural development

Newspost

January 26, 2019

This refers to the article ‘Road to rural transformation’ (January 25) by Amir Hussain. India, Indonesia and Bangladesh are among the major exporters of garments. These countries hire labour from rural areas to keep their labour cost low. In Pakistan, women in the rural areas have unparalleled embroidery and needle work skills. They can also stitch jackets and shirts with beautiful designs. But our government hasn’t done enough to take their products to international markets. Rural development in Pakistan is directly proportional to increase in our exports and can play a vital role in boosting the economy. The government should look into this area.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

