close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

Rupee strengthens

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

The rupee strengthened against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, dealers said. The rupee closed at 138.88 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 138.93. In the open market, the rupee also ended higher at 139.30 against the dollar. It finished at 138.50 in the previous trade.

The currency posted some gains, amid positive sentiment. Investors welcomed the measures announced in the 2nd supplementary finance bill to boost economic activity and investment.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business