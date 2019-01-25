Rupee strengthens

The rupee strengthened against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, dealers said. The rupee closed at 138.88 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 138.93. In the open market, the rupee also ended higher at 139.30 against the dollar. It finished at 138.50 in the previous trade.

The currency posted some gains, amid positive sentiment. Investors welcomed the measures announced in the 2nd supplementary finance bill to boost economic activity and investment.