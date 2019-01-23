Pakistan’s Abbas named in ICC Test team: Kohli first player to bag top 3 ICC awards in a single year

DUBAI: Virat Kohli bagged all top three ICC Awards - the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year, the ICC Men’s Test Player of the Year and the ICC ODI Player of the Year - for his performances in 2018, it was announced on Tuesday.

In addition, the India captain was also named the captain of the ICC Test Team and the ODI Team of 2018. Pakistan’s Muhammad Abbas was named in ICC’s Test team

Kohli became the first player to win all three awards together after accumulating 1322 runs from 13 Tests, 1202 from 14 ODIs and 211 from T20Is.

Kohli had won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year last year as well but went on to better his performances. He had also bagged the ODI player of the year award in 2012 and 2017. Kagiso Rabada came close to challenging Kohli’s award for ICC Player of the Year and the Test player of the year while Rashid Khan threatened to take away the ICC ODI player of the year award from the India captain before falling short.

Rishabh Pant was named the ICC Emerging Player of the Year while Calum MacLeod won the ICC Associate Player of the Year.

Test Team: Tom Latham (New Zealand), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli (India) (c), Henry Nicholls (New Zealand), Rishabh Pant (India) (wk), Jason Holder (Windies), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Nathan Lyon (Australia), Jasprit Bumrah (India), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan).

ODI Team: Rohit Sharma (India), Jonny Bairstow (England), Virat Kohli (India) (c), Joe Root (England), Ross Taylor (New Zealand), Jos Buttler (England) (wk), Ben Stokes (England), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Kuldeep Yadav (India), Jasprit Bumrah (India).