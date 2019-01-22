Massacre at Sahiwal

The tragic Sahiwal incident, and the information that followed, have endorsed the fact that our law-enforcement officials need training. I was expecting at least the SSP Sahiwal to hold a press conference on the issue and express remorse over this grave blunder. I think it will be the first case on which our new CJP should take suo motu action. We have seen parliamentarians discussing the need for much-needed restructuring in the police system. However, the system is still running without any meaningful reforms.

It is hoped that this time the case will not be left unheeded and justice will be served without delay. The PM should make more efforts for bringing true reforms to the police system.

Khalid Mustafa

Islamabad

*****

It is the responsibility of the present government to ensure that all those responsible for the death of four people are awarded capital punishment.

The nation doesn’t want to get entangled in the web of prolonged investigations and trials.

Lt Col (r) Babar

Islamabad

*****

This refers to the news report ‘Sahiwal killings: CTD personnel arrested on CM Punjab’s order’ (January 19). Are we in a position to ask the government why ordinary citizens are not safe in Pakistan? Are we in a position to ask those who wanted to turn the country into a welfare state what they are doing to bring the change? Will our present government stand up for justice?

Will Imran Khan, who protested against the Model Town incident from the container, bring the culprit of the Sahiwal incident to book? We feel regret and are embarrassed in front of the entire world for the fact that CTD officials killed four people without knowing whether they were terrorists. Even if they were terrorists, what could they have done while driving? It is unfortunate to see the impunity enjoyed by law-enforcement personnel. Even the incumbent government hasn’t been able to reform these institutions.

Abdul Hafee Korai

Larkana

*****

It is reassuring that PM Imran Khan took immediate notice of the Sahiwal incident and ordered an independent inquiry into the matter. Moreover, a JIT has been constituted, headed by a DIG, which will probe the incident thoroughly and present its report within three days.

It is important to mention that the incident could have been avoided had the police acted responsibly. The ill-fated family was on its way to attend a wedding ceremony. If anything, the law-enforcement agencies could have arrested and investigated the family. One wonders what prompted the police to spray bullets into their bodies so mercilessly. In order to prevent such untoward incidents, it is essential that after a free and fair inquiry, the responsible officials are taken to task.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

*****

The Sahiwal incident is a question mark on our security system. The PTI government has also failed to protect people.

These ‘encounters’ and blind killings are what is wrong with our justice and security system.

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi

*****

The Sahiwal incident yet again reminded us that the poor and the weak are at the mercy of the affluent and powerful. Nothing can be more shameful than those who think they operate above the law and, hence, can take someone’s life without being held accountable for their actions.

It is our society’s tragedy that people in power always abuse their position. Even if the narrative of the CTD is right, the police should have taken the culprits to court. It is extremely shameful that parents were killed in front of their children. This is simply intolerable. An exemplary punishment should be given to those responsible so that such incidents are not repeated.

Saqib Ali

Jhali Kalwari