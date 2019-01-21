SL’s Pradeep ruled out of Australia tour

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Pradeep has been ruled out of the two-Test series against Australia with a hamstring injury, Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed on Sunday.
He sustained a Grade 1 strain in his left hamstring while bowling during Sri Lanka's warm-up game against Cricket Australia XI. Pradeep, though, after having had left the field after two overs on Thursday, underwent a scan on Friday before the eventual decision was taken.
