Mon Jan 21, 2019
Agencies
January 21, 2019

SL’s Pradeep ruled out of Australia tour

Sports

Agencies
January 21, 2019

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Pradeep has been ruled out of the two-Test series against Australia with a hamstring injury, Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed on Sunday.

He sustained a Grade 1 strain in his left hamstring while bowling during Sri Lanka's warm-up game against Cricket Australia XI. Pradeep, though, after having had left the field after two overs on Thursday, underwent a scan on Friday before the eventual decision was taken.

