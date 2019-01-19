CITY PULSE: Cheetah and Other Stories

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Risham Syed’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Cheetah and Other Stories’ until January 24. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

The Sound of Quill

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Shah Abdullah Alamee’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Sound of Quill’ until January 24. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

Moazzam Ali

The ArtCiti Gallery is hosting Moazzam Ali’s solo art exhibition until January 20. Call 021-35250495 for more information.

Dot. Line. Shape.

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Tahira Noreen, Maha Minhaj, Sana Ibrahim, Nahel Fatima and Hassan Shah Gillani’s art exhibition titled ‘Dot. Line. Shape.’ from January 18 to January 28. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.