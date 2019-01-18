close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
Asian Junior Squash Team C’ships: Pakistan beat India, S Korea to reach semis

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan defeated India and South Korea to reach the semi-finals of the Asian Junior Squash Team Championships in Pattaya, Thailand on Thursday.

In their third group match, top seeds Pakistan brushed aside fifth seeds South Korea 3-0. Abbas Zeb beat Kim Seokjin 11-2, 11-7, 11-4; Haris Qasim overcame Lee Minwoo 11-8, 3-11, 3-11, 11-8, 13-11; and Farhan Hashmi defeated Yu Jeongmin 11-8, 3-11, 3-11, 11-8, 13-11.

Pakistan overpowered fourth seeds India 2-1 in their fourth group match. Abbas Zeb beat Utkarsh Baheti 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-9; Haris Qasim won against Veer Chotrani 10-12, 6-11, 12-10, 12-10, 11-6; and Farhan Hashmi suffered 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 10-12, 5-11 defeat against Tushar Shahani. Pakistan will face 12th seeds Thailand on Friday (today).

