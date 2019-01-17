Rohail blasts double ton

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Rohail Nazir (209) struck double hundred as Central Zone beat Gilgit-Baltistan by a huge margin of 275-run to win Islamabad Region Inter-District Cricket Tournament at Diamond Ground here Wednesday.
Central Zone smashed 394-3 in 45 overs with Rohail striking 10 sixes and 16 fours in his innings. Mohammad Umer (101) also played well.
Gilgit-Baltistan were restricted to 119 with Hasan Raza (31) being the only run-getter. Hamza bin Zulfikar (5-17) was the key bowler for Central Zone.
