Thu Jan 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

Rohail blasts double ton

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Rohail Nazir (209) struck double hundred as Central Zone beat Gilgit-Baltistan by a huge margin of 275-run to win Islamabad Region Inter-District Cricket Tournament at Diamond Ground here Wednesday.

Central Zone smashed 394-3 in 45 overs with Rohail striking 10 sixes and 16 fours in his innings. Mohammad Umer (101) also played well.

Gilgit-Baltistan were restricted to 119 with Hasan Raza (31) being the only run-getter. Hamza bin Zulfikar (5-17) was the key bowler for Central Zone.

