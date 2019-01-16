CDA chairmanship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : The Federal government has assigned additional charge of the post of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) to Amir Ali Ahmed, BS 20, officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), presently posted as Chief Commissioner of Islamabad.
According to notification issued here on Tuesday, the government has given charge to Amir Ali Ahmed for three months or till the appointment of regular incumbent in addition to his own duties.
