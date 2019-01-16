close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
January 16, 2019

CDA chairmanship

Islamabad

A
APP
January 16, 2019

Islamabad : The Federal government has assigned additional charge of the post of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) to Amir Ali Ahmed, BS 20, officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), presently posted as Chief Commissioner of Islamabad.

According to notification issued here on Tuesday, the government has given charge to Amir Ali Ahmed for three months or till the appointment of regular incumbent in addition to his own duties.

