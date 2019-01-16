close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 16, 2019

Shiffrin scorches to 53rd WC win

Sports

AFP
January 16, 2019

KRONPLATZ, Italy: Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin continued her incredibly rich vein of form with her 53rd World Cup victory in Kronplatz’s giant slalom on Tuesday.The 23-year-old American, the double defending World Cup overall champion, clocked a combined total of 2min 04.75sec over two runs, having taken a 1.39sec lead over the first descent. France’s Tessa Worley was second in the event. Italian Marta Bassino (+1.57) rounded out the podium. The victory was the seventh of Shiffrin’s career in the giant slalom on the World Cup circuit, the bulk (37) of her success having come in the slalom, a discipline in which she is Olympic and triple world champion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports