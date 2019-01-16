Shiffrin scorches to 53rd WC win

KRONPLATZ, Italy: Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin continued her incredibly rich vein of form with her 53rd World Cup victory in Kronplatz’s giant slalom on Tuesday.The 23-year-old American, the double defending World Cup overall champion, clocked a combined total of 2min 04.75sec over two runs, having taken a 1.39sec lead over the first descent. France’s Tessa Worley was second in the event. Italian Marta Bassino (+1.57) rounded out the podium. The victory was the seventh of Shiffrin’s career in the giant slalom on the World Cup circuit, the bulk (37) of her success having come in the slalom, a discipline in which she is Olympic and triple world champion.