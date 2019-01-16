close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
AFP
January 16, 2019

Viviani wins Tour Down Under stage

Sports

ADELAIDE, Australia: Italy’s Elia Viviani won a tight finish to take the opening stage of Australia’s Tour Down Under in brutal temperatures in Adelaide on Tuesday.Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s Viviani, the omnium gold medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics and one of the world’s leading sprinters, powered out of the pack to reel in Germany’s Max Walscheid and claim the ochre jersey after the first of six stages. Walscheid of Team Sunweb finished second across the line ahead of another Italian in the CCC Team, Jakub Mareczko.

