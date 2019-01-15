Tsitsipas first Greek man to win Aussie Open match

MELBOURNE: An aggressive Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday became the first Greek man to win a match at the Australian Open after battling back from a set down to beat Italy’s Mario Berrettini in four tough sets. The 20-year-old world number 15 made his Australian Open debut last year, falling to Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in the first round. He went on to win his first tour title at Stockholm and was tipped by Novak Djokovic to be a future force after making the last 16 at Wimbledon and winning the NextGen ATP finals in Milan. “We both served very well. I actually said before, the match was going to be decided in few points on our serves, maybe tiebreaks, which happened,” said Tsitsipas. His seeding of 14 is the highest he has ever been awarded at a Grand Slam in his seventh appearance at a major.