Sevilla sign El Haddadi

SEVILLE, Spain: Sevilla have signed one forward in Munir El Haddadi from Barcelona but lost another after the club confirmed on Saturday that Nolito will be out for three months due to injury.

Nolito broke his fibula in training ahead of Sevilla’s La Liga game away to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

The Spaniard has not been a regular in Pablo Machin’s starting line-up this season but scored against Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

A club statement on Saturday read: “The player has suffered the injury in training this Saturday and will be off for about three months, as confirmed by the club’s doctors.”

Nolito’s absence means the arrival is timely for El Haddadi, who had struggled to establish himself at Barcelona.

Barca confirmed on Friday a fee of just over 1 million euros had been agreed for the 23-year-old, subject to the agreement of terms and a medical. Sevilla declared the transfer “official” on Saturday.