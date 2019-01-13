Matloob maintains lead ahead of final round

KARACHI: Lahore Gymkhana’s Matloob Ahmed consolidated his lead at the end of the third day in the Bank AL Habib’s 8th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Course on Saturday.

Matloob scored 3-under par 69 with a total of 203.

Hamza Amin of Islamabad held the second spot after scoring 68 with 4-under par. His total score was 12-under par 204.

Muhammad Naeem of Peshawar played well to achieve third position with -5 under par 67.

Defending champion Mohammad Shabbir Iqbal occupied fourth position with -7 under par 209.

Waheed Baloch of KGC was at the sixth spot with -5 under par 211.

The 46 golfers who made the cut played with clear visibility on the KGC’s greens.

The Pros and Caddies round concluded with Ayaz Gul clinching the top position, followed by Taj Nabi of KPT and Shehzad Yousuf.

Latif Khaskheli took first position in the KGC Veteran Professionals category. The second position went to Syed Jamal Badshah while Abdul Karim sealed the third spot.

The final round of the professional, senior professional and junior professional categories will be played on Sunday (today), followed by the prize distribution ceremony.