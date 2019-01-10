PM removes SNGPL, SSGC heads over gas crisis

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced removing the incharges of Sui Southern and Sui Northern gas companies keeping in view the ongoing gas shortage.

On his Twitter account, the minister said that in the recent days the public is facing gas shortage and the prime minister had constituted an inquiry committee to look into the matter. The said the report was presented to the PM on Tuesday, after which he made the decision.

The Sui Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC) spokesman said that in Sindh, including Karachi, there is no low pressure of gas and the industries and captive power plants are being provided gas supply. He said CNG stations will open as per routine at 8:00am.

Imran Khan, in a cabinet meeting, had directed concerned authorities to resolve the issue of gas shortfall in the country within a week's time.

The meeting was briefed about steps taken to address gap in demand and supply of gas in the country.

The managing director of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) informed the participants about steps taken against the use of gas compressors and that 5,000 gas connections were disconnected over the use of illegal compressors.