Pak U-16s to take on Aussies in UAE

LAHORE: The Pakistan Under-16 cricket team will take on Australia U16 in a series of five 50-over-a-side matches and one Twenty20 fixture at the ICC Academy in UAE. The series will start with the first 50-over match on January 9 and culminate with the T20 game on January 20. This is Australia’s return visit after Pakistan had toured Melbourne in April 2018. Australia had clinched the five-match series 3-2, while Pakistan had won the one-off T20 game by seven wickets.

The Pakistan side will be led by Umer Eman. The squad: Umer Eman (captain), Aaliyan Mehmood, Ahmed Khan, Ali Asfand, Ali Hassan, Aseer Mughal, Ayaz Shah, Faisal Akram, Farhad Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Kashif Ali (vice-captain), Mohammad Shehzad, Rizwan Mahmood, Sameer Saqib and Zubair Shinwari (wicketkeeper).