HEC to provide wheelchairs to handicapped students

Islamabad : Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched Electric Wheelchair Scheme for the students of the registered universities across the country who require ambulatory assistance.

According to the Project Director, HEC, Dur-e-Shahwar Sadozai, students registered or enrolled in the university till June 30, 2019 in undergraduate, postgraduate, MS/MPhil and PhD programmes are eligible to apply for the scheme.

The students who needed to apply for this scheme are required to submit valid certificate of special ambulatory need from relevant government institution duly verified by head of respective institution.

Students who have physical disability of movement and intend to continue their higher education during the years 2019-21 are also encouraged to apply for this facility in advance, Dur-e-Shahwar informed.