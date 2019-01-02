Newly-elected ITA officials get vote of confidence

ISLAMABAD: Tariq Mehmood Murtaza (President of Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) and his entire panel got vote of confidence in election meeting held in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Apart from the president Muhammad Arif Qureshi re-elected as Secretary of the Association. Syed Ahsan Raza Zaidi is elected as new treasurer of Islamabad Tennis Association, having expertise in finance. The election proceeding was done by Chief Election Commissioner Majid Bashir a well reputed lawyer in Islamabad.

Col Gul Rehman, Secretary Pakistan Tennis Federation, represented PTF and Syed Rashid Ali represented Islamabad Olympic Association. Six nominations were received from Margalla Club, ZTBL Club, PAF Club, Gun & Country Club, PTV and Islamabad Tennis Academy for the President of Tariq Murtraza and his panel. No other nomination was received, however, all the affiliated units unanimously proposed and elected Tariq Mehmood Murtraza as President of Islamabad Tennis Association with his Panel of Muhammad Arif Qureshi as Secretary and Syed Ahsan Raza Zaidi as Treasurer. Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, Patron of Islamabad Tennis Association, was also present on the occasion.