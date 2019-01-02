Companies given two weeks to improve cleanliness

LAHORE : Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan in a joint meeting of Lahore Waste Management Company and Albarak & Ozpak has expressed his reservations over the situation of cleanliness and gave zonal officers ultimatum of two weeks with clear instructions for making the city better otherwise they should get ready to face the music.

He said cleanliness situation is totally unsatisfactory despite spending billions of rupees on this project. He added people have not seen change yet for which they have given ‘us the mandate’. He said senior managements of all the companies had been receiving commissions in the past and damage can be seen easily in every department. He promised to give zonal officers raise for better performance.

He said he himself visited city quite often and was not satisfied at all. He asked Lahore Waste Management Company to provide him the list of all the employees and if he finds a single ghost employee then the responsible will be held accountable. He highlighted the importance of the mutual coordination among waste management and Turk companies and ordered issues be resolved on daily basis and every union council and street be cleaned at every cost. He said those who work will get respect and incentives otherwise there is no place for those who don’t work.

Talking to the media, Abdul Aleem Khan said Orange Line Train is a white elephant and it is hard to operate it. He said the ‘royals’ wasted billions of nation for the sake of preferred projects only for the sake of heavy commission and cheep popularity.

He pointed out that with an amount of 4 billion rupees a hospital like Shoukat Khanum could be made whereas billions were wasted in an unwanted project.