Tue Jan 01, 2019
January 1, 2019

Fake degrees

Newspost

January 1, 2019

This refers to the news report ‘PIA dismisses 3 pilots, 50 crew members for holding fake degrees’ (December 29). It is astonishing that employees who were serving in a leading organisation like PIA had fake degrees. Under such circumstances, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that PIA is in loss as it is well known that PIA has employed more than required number of people. The authority responsible for recruiting people should be held accountable for its negligence.

The government should bind all organisations to thoroughly verify credentials of prospective employees before making a final job offer.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi

