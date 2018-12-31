Tharparkar Terminator win Sindh Women U13 seven-a-side title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Tharparkar Terminator beat Karachi Royals 2-1 in the final of Sindh Women Under-13 seven-a-side Football Tournament at Tharparkar the other day.
Eight teams took part in the three-day event. The other teams were Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Khairpur.
This was the first time that such an event was held there, under the auspices of Karachi’s Diya Women FC and Thar Foundation.
