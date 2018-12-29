Turkey detains dozens over alleged IS links

ANKARA: Turkish authorities on Friday detained dozens of suspects over alleged links to the Islamic State during morning raids in two provinces, state news agency Anadolu reported. In Ankara, 52 people were taken into custody after the capital's chief prosecutor issued 64 arrest warrants as part of a probe into the IS jihadist group.

Raids continued to find the 12 other suspects. Police discovered weapons including guns and ammunition at the homes of the suspects in Ankara, Anadolu reported. And in the northern province of Samsun, 10 Iraqis were detained over suspected IS ties, the agency said. Turkish authorities have conducted similar raids in the capital this year.