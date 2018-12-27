Narrow win for Golden Star

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Golden Star Club registered a narrow 2-wicket win over Gaddafi Club in a thrilling encounter of East Zone T20 championship at the Kingston College Ground. All-round display of Abarar Ahmad of Golden Star Club was the main feature of the match.
Scores: Gaddafi Club 135/6(Naeem Zahid 42, Shahzaib 32, Aftab 28, Abrar Ahmad 2/8, Sohail Amanat 2/13). Golden Star 138/8 in 17.2 overs (Abrar Ahmad 49, Imran Ali 23,Rehman Ali 15, Kashan 4/23, M Subha 2/24). Abrar Ahmad of Golden star Cricket Club was declared man of the match.
