close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

Narrow win for Golden Star

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

LAHORE: Golden Star Club registered a narrow 2-wicket win over Gaddafi Club in a thrilling encounter of East Zone T20 championship at the Kingston College Ground. All-round display of Abarar Ahmad of Golden Star Club was the main feature of the match.

Scores: Gaddafi Club 135/6(Naeem Zahid 42, Shahzaib 32, Aftab 28, Abrar Ahmad 2/8, Sohail Amanat 2/13). Golden Star 138/8 in 17.2 overs (Abrar Ahmad 49, Imran Ali 23,Rehman Ali 15, Kashan 4/23, M Subha 2/24). Abrar Ahmad of Golden star Cricket Club was declared man of the match.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports