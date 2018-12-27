NBP, Aljazira Bank to collaborate

LAHORE: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will jointly work with Bank Aljazira to increase remittances from Saudi Arabia through legal channel. According to the NBP sources on Wednesday, the matters for transfer of money of Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia, have been finalised between the two institutions in a meeting held recently. The NBP and Bank Aljazira delegations discussed about the remittances through legal banking channels. The NBP is playing a key role in the transfer of money via remittances through its more than 1,500 branches across the country.