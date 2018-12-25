Maleeha briefs Imran on Pak active role at UN

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative (PR) to the United Nations Ambassador Dr Maleeha Lodhi has briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about ongoing activities at the United Nations and gave him detailed account of Pakistan’s proactive role in world affairs especially in fight against human rights violations in different parts of the world.

Ambassador Lodhi, who has come here to attend two-day envoy conference on economic diplomacy commencing on Thursday (Dec 27), called on Imran Khan at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) and had discussion with him regarding various aspects of Foreign Affairs. The sources told The News that Dr Maleeha informed the prime minister that ever-since Pakistan has forcefully raised Kashmir issue in the world body, member countries have developed better understanding of the dispute.

She briefed the prime minister the United Nations’ reform and maintained that Pakistan’s position with regard to reformation on democratic principles is being widely respected among the UN members.

She also gave account of Pakistan’s close working with the friendly countries at the UN headquarters.