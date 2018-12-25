close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
December 25, 2018

Maleeha briefs Imran on Pak active role at UN

Top Story

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
December 25, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative (PR) to the United Nations Ambassador Dr Maleeha Lodhi has briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about ongoing activities at the United Nations and gave him detailed account of Pakistan’s proactive role in world affairs especially in fight against human rights violations in different parts of the world.

Ambassador Lodhi, who has come here to attend two-day envoy conference on economic diplomacy commencing on Thursday (Dec 27), called on Imran Khan at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) and had discussion with him regarding various aspects of Foreign Affairs. The sources told The News that Dr Maleeha informed the prime minister that ever-since Pakistan has forcefully raised Kashmir issue in the world body, member countries have developed better understanding of the dispute.

She briefed the prime minister the United Nations’ reform and maintained that Pakistan’s position with regard to reformation on democratic principles is being widely respected among the UN members.

She also gave account of Pakistan’s close working with the friendly countries at the UN headquarters.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story