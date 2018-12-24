Carlos blasts umpires over no-ball call

DHAKA: West Indies Twenty20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite blasted the match umpires for giving “50-50 decisions” to Bangladesh even though his side won the third Twenty20 international to wrap up the series.

West Indies, who won Saturday’s match by 50 runs, were victims of an erroneous no-ball call that could not be overturned by review and Braithwaite was critical of the umpiring throughout the tour though he insisted he was not alleging “cheating”.

In the fourth over of the Bangladesh innings, Bangladesh umpire Tanvir Ahmed called a no-ball against West Indies paceman Oshane Thomas when batsman Liton Das spooned a catch to Shimron Hetmyer at mid-off.

A television replay showed the delivery had been legal, and Brathwaite and his teammates were furious after seeing the big screen images in the Dhaka stadium.

Brathwaite asked for a review and ran to the boundary for talks with match referee Jeff Crowe, halting the game for around 10 minutes.

The match officials had to uphold the decision despite a clear mistake as the rules do not allow a review against an on-field no-ball call.