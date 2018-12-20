Israeli lawmakers advance bill to expel Palestinian attackers’ kin

JERUSALEM: Members of the Israeli parliament gave preliminary approval Wednesday to controversial legislation enabling the forced displacement within the West Bank of Palestinian attackers’ family members. The bill comes after a wave of deadly Palestinian attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers in the occupied West Bank, with its sponsors saying it would deter future attackers. A statement from parliament noted the bill passed the Wednesday vote 69-38 in a stormy session, during which Arab lawmakers were expelled from the chamber for disrupting procedures. The bill would enable the expulsion of family members from one West Bank location to another within seven days of an attack, or attempted attack, by their relative. It will now be debated and voted upon in the parliament’s foreign and defence committee, before returning to the chamber for final readings by lawmakers. Education Minister Naftali Bennett, whose far-Right Jewish Home penned the bill, called Wednesday’s vote "A huge step in the right direction" aimed at "ensuring the security of Israel." "Every terrorist should know that his family will pay a price for his despicable deeds," he said in a statement.