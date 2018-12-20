Seminar on Muslim unity

Islamabad: Participants of a seminar at International Islamic University describing Pakistan and KSA as major players of Muslim unity opined that 1.8 billion Muslims across the world must address challenges with a collective approach and unison.

The event titled 'Role of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in the Promotion of Muslim Unity and Social peace in light of Muslim World League international conference on Islamic unity — the perils of labelling and exclusion' was organized by Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of the university on Faisal Masjid campus.