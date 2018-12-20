HabibMetro Bank collaborates with APPS to launch “PayFast”

KARACHI: Avanza Premier Payment Services (APPS) and HabibMetro Bank signed an agreement to enable ‘PayFast’, APPS’ end-to-end payment gateway, to provide a secure and reliable service for Ecommerce and Mcommerce transactions. This gateway will allow customers to make payments through their bank accounts or debit cards, a facility that is currently offered on a very limited scale in Pakistan.

Customers will be able to conduct transactions with any of the APPS partner merchants, ranging from schools and billers to mutual funds and various other merchants. These merchant will also accept UnionPay cards through UnionPay Online Payments (UPOP). The signing ceremony was also attended by Mr. Arshad Raza, Board Member APPS and Nadeem Haroon, Country Manager UnionPay International.

Avanza Premier Payment Services is a Payment System Operator/Payment System Provider governed under PSO/PSP rules of the State Bank of Pakistan, established with the objective to deploy a domestic E-Commerce Payment Gateway and to act as a catalyst for digitization of brick-and-mortar SMEs within Pakistan.***