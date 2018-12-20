Drought-tolerant crops urged for Sindh

HYDERABAD: Farmers are urged to introduce less-water-consuming or drought-tolerant crops to avoid uncertainties amid acute water scarcity, as it is only way out to save their sources of livelihood and overall economy of the Sindh province, a minister said on Wednesday.

“The recent water phenomenon seems frightening to farmers and those who depend on this major economical sector,” Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Supply, and Prices, said speaking at the 11th convocation of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam. The event was attended by farmers, researchers and soil scientists, a large number of faculty members, graduates, and students.

Rahoo said Sindh being the second largest province of the country depended on agriculture for producing food and cash crops to balance economy and provide source of livelihoods to more than 60 percent of the population, mainly in rural areas.