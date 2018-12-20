close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

Drought-tolerant crops urged for Sindh

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

HYDERABAD: Farmers are urged to introduce less-water-consuming or drought-tolerant crops to avoid uncertainties amid acute water scarcity, as it is only way out to save their sources of livelihood and overall economy of the Sindh province, a minister said on Wednesday.

“The recent water phenomenon seems frightening to farmers and those who depend on this major economical sector,” Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Supply, and Prices, said speaking at the 11th convocation of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam. The event was attended by farmers, researchers and soil scientists, a large number of faculty members, graduates, and students.

Rahoo said Sindh being the second largest province of the country depended on agriculture for producing food and cash crops to balance economy and provide source of livelihoods to more than 60 percent of the population, mainly in rural areas.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business