close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

Kashmir Crown down Pioneer Club

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

LAHORE: Kashmir Crown Club defeated Pioneer Club by 55 runs in the Panorama North Zone T20 Cricket League at the Shahdara ground. Scores: Kashmir Crown 175/7 in 20 overs (M. Junaid 43, Zaheer Abbas 66, Umer Farooq 23. Momin Khan 3/33, Naseeb Khan 2/3). Pioneer Club 120/7 in 20 overs (Ehtisham Butt 31, M Awais 18, Nadeem Javed Butt 14, M. Amir 3/23, Adeel Ahmed 2/22).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports