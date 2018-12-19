Kashmir Crown down Pioneer Club

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Kashmir Crown Club defeated Pioneer Club by 55 runs in the Panorama North Zone T20 Cricket League at the Shahdara ground. Scores: Kashmir Crown 175/7 in 20 overs (M. Junaid 43, Zaheer Abbas 66, Umer Farooq 23. Momin Khan 3/33, Naseeb Khan 2/3). Pioneer Club 120/7 in 20 overs (Ehtisham Butt 31, M Awais 18, Nadeem Javed Butt 14, M. Amir 3/23, Adeel Ahmed 2/22).
LAHORE: Kashmir Crown Club defeated Pioneer Club by 55 runs in the Panorama North Zone T20 Cricket League at the Shahdara ground. Scores: Kashmir Crown 175/7 in 20 overs (M. Junaid 43, Zaheer Abbas 66, Umer Farooq 23. Momin Khan 3/33, Naseeb Khan 2/3). Pioneer Club 120/7 in 20 overs (Ehtisham Butt 31, M Awais 18, Nadeem Javed Butt 14, M. Amir 3/23, Adeel Ahmed 2/22).