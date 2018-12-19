Pope against nationalism, xenophobia

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has warned politicians of the dangers of exploiting nationalism and fear of foreigners to undermine the trust essential to their task of binding societies together, not dividing them. Trust based on an "authentic political life, grounded in law and in frank and fair relations between individuals... is never easy to achieve," the pope said in a message released Tuesday which will be used to mark World Peace Day on January 1. This is because "human relations are complex, especially in our own times, marked by a climate of mistrust rooted in the fear of others or of strangers, or anxiety about one’s personal security," he said. "