BAHL launches new product

KARACHI: Bank Al Habib (BAHL) has launched Al Habib Mahana Munafa Account featuring monthly payment of profit, a statement said on Monday.
“The investment is available in five flexible schemes from one- to five-year term with monthly profit payments up to 10.10 percent/annum on a five-year deposit,” the bank said in the announcement. It added that the minimum deposit amount is Rs 25,000 and financing up to 90 percent against a deposit is also offered. The BAHL has a network of more than 715 branches & sub-branches in 269 cities including offshore branches in the Karachi Export Processing Zone, Bahrain, Malaysia and Seychelles. The Bank also has Representative Offices in Dubai (UAE), Istanbul (Turkey), Beijing (China) & Nairobi (Kenya).
