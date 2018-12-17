Bangladesh sweat over fitness of Shakib

DHAKA: Bangladesh will be sweating over Shakib Al Hasan’s fitness for the second time this series. When Shakib earlier returned to the Test squad after recovering from a finger injury, there were doubts about his availability on the eve of the first Test. He went on to play that Test but similar doubts surround Shakib on the eve of the first T20I. Shakib was hit on the toe by Mohammad Saifuddin in the nets and Bangladesh will be secretly nervous at the prospect of losing a captain and a player in one shot, should Shakib not be ready Monday’s encounter. Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes turned up for the media briefing as replacement for Shakib but sounded confident that the Bangladesh all-rounder will be fit for the first T20I against the Windies. “He’s fine. He got a little knock on the foot from Saifuddin, who bowled an inswinging yorker to him. Good ball actually. Hit him on the toe,” Rhodes said. “He’s icing his foot at the moment. I’d be very surprised if he wakes up tomorrow and there’s any issues to be perfectly honest.”