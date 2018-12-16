Death in Belgium road accident linked to ‘yellow vest’ protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LILLE: A driver died in Belgium near the border with France on Friday evening after hitting a truck which had slowed down due to a blockade by “yellow vest” protesters, a local government official said. The accident happened in the Erquelinnes area of Belgium at a junction between the N40 and N54 roads “after a slowdown in France caused by the ‘yellow vests’,” the local government office in northern France said.
