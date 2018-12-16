close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
AFP
December 16, 2018

Death in Belgium road accident linked to ‘yellow vest’ protest

World

LILLE: A driver died in Belgium near the border with France on Friday evening after hitting a truck which had slowed down due to a blockade by “yellow vest” protesters, a local government official said. The accident happened in the Erquelinnes area of Belgium at a junction between the N40 and N54 roads “after a slowdown in France caused by the ‘yellow vests’,” the local government office in northern France said.

