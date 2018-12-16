LRC hosts December,Dominator Cup races today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The December Cup, which is the main race of the day, and Dominator Cup for upcoming ponies, will be held in between six Aberdonian plate races at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.
The December Cup, which is the sixth race of the day has listed 11 horses for a 1200 metres distance run while for the two years aged Dominator Cup, nine ponies, fillies and equines have been shortlisted for the top honour.
Apart from the Cup main race which is of class VI, all the other races are of class VII but of different divisions and will be of 1000 metres distance. The day will saddle off at 11.30 with a race of 18 in the opening Aberdonian Plate in division VB
Races details:
First race win Wahab Choice, place Green One and fluke Secret Lady
Others: Sonay WC, Sassygold, Dance of Life, Nevada, Free My Heart, Public Fancy, Sohna Lai, Janab, London Queen, Man Mujee, Bea Aytbar, Fakhta, Sheba, Lady Niba, Baby Accurate
Second Division-V.A race win Queen Esmeralda, place Furious and fluke Afzaal Choice
Others: King Queen, Music Boy, Successful, Mozrat, Golden Apple, Babbu Prince, Mehmoor Princess, Umer Queen, On The Spot Win
Third Division-IV&V race win She is Rawal, place Almas Choice and fluke Big Lady
Others: Anmole One, Red Boy, Bholi Bhali, Conflict Zone, Mohni Queen, Bea Wafa, Asim Prince, Tyson Love, Marshal
Fourth Division-Ill&IV race win Sayban-e-Bhakkar, place One Man Show and fluke Desert Rain
Others: Punjabi Rawaj, High On Life, Butt The Great, Haider Jan, AI Ilan, Safdar Princess, Chota Sain, Silent Warrior, Dil De Rube, Turab Prince, Sweet Miracle, Lib, Aya Darvaish
Fifth is the Dominator Cup for 2 Years old TBP&HB race has no tagged favourites and the field comprises Welcome Home, Costa Rica, Sara Jamoot, Lorenzo, Sea Horse, Magical Breeze, Legacy, Dream Secret, Cameo
Sixth is the December Cup Division-III&IV race win Last Dance, place Sublime and fluke Fabulous One
Others: Sahib, Jabber Prince, Town Girl, Abdullah Princess, Salem-e-Dara, Sinner, Thrill N Chill, Big Act
Seventh Division III&IV race win The Mighty Punkit, place Minding and fluke Candle
Others: Bet Fair, Buzkushi, Nadaan, Titli, Moon Soon, Helena
Eighth Division-II & III race win The Game Change, place Miss Ravi Road and fluke Big Foot
Others: Natalia, Golra Pride, Goloo Prince, Neeli The Great, Day Light, Punjabi Style, Rani Shahwan De, Shan-e-Sikandar, Gambler Boy.
