‘Women’s strengths make them peculiarly suited for managerial positions’

The Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s annual festival of arts and ideas concluded on Saturday after weeklong activities, which included 40 sessions on various subjects and issues, screening of documentaries and classical films and quiz competitions in which students actively participated.

Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh of the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) said the event provided a platform to students to expose their talents in various forms that would boost their confidence and help them improve on that in future.

Speaking at the distinguished lecture series, Ameena Saiyid, a former managing director of Oxford University Press-Pakistan, appreciated the SMIU for organising an inspiring event, adding that such events should be held in every university in the country.

She said that women in Pakistan were making a niche of their own in the country’s male-dominated business establishments and it was just a beginning. The empowerment of women in Pakistan had trodden a painful course with every small victory snatched with the utmost exertion from the teeth of hardened prejudices.

“Working women here are still pioneers in the early stages of their pilgrimage because the internal inequalities of power, authority and resource allocation still remain in many families.”

She said that unlike men, most women were trained to be managers from a very young age.

“Think of housewives. What are they if not managers? They manage an intricate unit like a household with its human and material aspects; they manage family politics and devise strategies for stretching what is usually a limited income, and take care of countless household and family needs.”

She said housewives also managed siblings from early childhood, deal with the wrath of fathers and the recriminations of overworked mothers without running out to seek refuge in interesting occupations outside the home.

“And yet their contribution is evaluated unfairly as being unproductive.”

She quoted Dr Mahbub ul Haq: “What a successful conspiracy to reduce women to economic nonentities!”

Saiyid said women’s attempts to redefine their identities had had success; the context invariably remained the family.

“The family establishes the parameters and frames of reference. At the same time, it provides an anchor in a fast-changing world.”

She said women’s strengths made them peculiarly suited for managerial positions and theirs should be a major presence in boardrooms.

Prof Abdurrahman Tufan, a Turkish professor affiliated with the School of Medicine in Gazi University, Ankara, spoke in the distinguished lecture series in which he said modern-day technology was helping the field of medicine in saving precious human lives.

He said the use of drones should be enhanced in providing emergency treatment and supply of medicine particularly in countries forming the Third World.

A panel discussion on stereotypes for women was held in which Shaista Muhammad Ali, Dr Masuma Hasan, Dr Arfana Malah and Mehnaz Rehman spoke over various issues conflicting women’s empowerment in the country.

A session on Shakespeare’s poetic wisdom was held; while in another, students sang songs and indoor games were played.