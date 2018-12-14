Pak-China FO level talks termed highly productive

BEIJING: A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lu Kang told the local media that China-Pakistan foreign office’s level talks was highly productive in further strengthening their bilateral ties in all sectors of bilateral interest. According to the spokesperson, at the invitation of Pakistani Foreign Secretary Tamina, Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou went to Pakistan to hold China-Pakistan diplomatic consultations. Vice Minister Kong and Foreign Minister Tamina Janjua exchanged in-depth views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern. The two sides reached consensuses: for maintaining high-level exchanges and deepening strategic communication and continuing dialogues and consultations at various levels.