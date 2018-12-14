Netanyahu: Israel would hit Iran to ensure its own survival

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would be prepared to attack inside Iran if the Jewish state’s survival was at stake.

“Our red line is our survival,” Netanyahu said at a meeting with foreign media where he was asked what his “red line” was for attacking Iranian territory, rather than its proxies in Syria and Lebanon. “We do what is necessary to protect the state of Israel against the Iranian regime that openly calls for the annihilation of the Jewish state.” “I’m not ruling out doing anything that we need to do to defend ourselves,” added Netanyahu, who sees Iran as the most dangerous threat to Israel. He said that Israel is the only country whose military is “directly engaging Iranian forces” with air strikes in neighbouring Syria, where Iran supports the forces of President Bashar al-Assad. Netanyahu said Wednesday that Iran’s aggressive regional behaviour, in contrast to Israel’s fight against radical Islamic militants and its advanced technology, had brought once-hostile Arab states closer to the Jewish state.