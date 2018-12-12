Hope hits ton as Windies beat BD

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: Shai Hope struck a brilliant century as West Indies beat Bangladesh by four wickets in the second One-Day International to level the three-match series 1-1 in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Opener Hope hit an unbeaten 146 off 144 balls as West Indies reached 256-6 in 49.4 overs after pace bowler Oshane Thomas claimed 3-54 to help the visitors restrict Bangladesh to 255-7.
Shakib Al Hasan was the highest scorer for the home team. He hit 65 off 62 deliveries. Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal made 62 and 50 respectively after West Indies invited the hosts to bat first.
Bangladesh won the opening match of the series by five wickets on Sunday.
The third and final match will be held in Sylhet on Friday.
Score Board
TOSS: WEST INDIES
BANGLADESH INNINGS
Tamim c Roach b Bishoo 50
Liton c Hetmyer b Paul 8
Imrul c Hope b Thomas 0
Mushfiqur c Hope b Thomas 62
Shakib b Roach 65
Mahmudullah c Hetmyer b Powell 30
Soumya c Bishoo b Thomas 6
Mashrafe not out 6
Mehidy not out 10
Extras (B-1, LB-3, W-9, NB-5) 18
Total (7 wkts, 50 overs) 255
Did not bat: Mustafizur, Rubel.
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-125, 3-132, 4-193, 5-208, 6-234, 7-239.
BOWLING: Roach 10-0-39-1, Thomas 10-0-54-3, Chase 3-0-22-0, Paul 10-0-68-1, Bishoo 10-1-27-1, Powell 7-0-41-1.
WEST INDIES INNINGS
Hemraj lbw Mehidy 3
Hope not out 146
Bravo b Rubel 27
Samuels c Mushfiqur b Mustafizur 26
Hetmyer c Shakib b Rubel 14
Powell c Soumya b Mashrafe 1
Chase c Tamim b Mustafizur 9
Paul not out 18
Extras (NB-1, W-6, LB-5) 12
Total (6 wkts, 49.4 overs) 256
Did not bat: Roach, Bishoo, Thomas.
Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-70, 3-132, 4-155, 5-157, 6-185.
BOWLING: Shakib 10-0-28-0, Mehidy 9-0-39-1, Mustafizur 10-1-63-2, Mashrafe 10-1-52-1, Mahmudullah 1.4-0-12-0, Rubel 9-0-57-2.
Match officials: Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Aleem Dar
(PAK); Third Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI); Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).
DHAKA: Shai Hope struck a brilliant century as West Indies beat Bangladesh by four wickets in the second One-Day International to level the three-match series 1-1 in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Opener Hope hit an unbeaten 146 off 144 balls as West Indies reached 256-6 in 49.4 overs after pace bowler Oshane Thomas claimed 3-54 to help the visitors restrict Bangladesh to 255-7.
Shakib Al Hasan was the highest scorer for the home team. He hit 65 off 62 deliveries. Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal made 62 and 50 respectively after West Indies invited the hosts to bat first.
Bangladesh won the opening match of the series by five wickets on Sunday.
The third and final match will be held in Sylhet on Friday.
Score Board
TOSS: WEST INDIES
BANGLADESH INNINGS
Tamim c Roach b Bishoo 50
Liton c Hetmyer b Paul 8
Imrul c Hope b Thomas 0
Mushfiqur c Hope b Thomas 62
Shakib b Roach 65
Mahmudullah c Hetmyer b Powell 30
Soumya c Bishoo b Thomas 6
Mashrafe not out 6
Mehidy not out 10
Extras (B-1, LB-3, W-9, NB-5) 18
Total (7 wkts, 50 overs) 255
Did not bat: Mustafizur, Rubel.
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-125, 3-132, 4-193, 5-208, 6-234, 7-239.
BOWLING: Roach 10-0-39-1, Thomas 10-0-54-3, Chase 3-0-22-0, Paul 10-0-68-1, Bishoo 10-1-27-1, Powell 7-0-41-1.
WEST INDIES INNINGS
Hemraj lbw Mehidy 3
Hope not out 146
Bravo b Rubel 27
Samuels c Mushfiqur b Mustafizur 26
Hetmyer c Shakib b Rubel 14
Powell c Soumya b Mashrafe 1
Chase c Tamim b Mustafizur 9
Paul not out 18
Extras (NB-1, W-6, LB-5) 12
Total (6 wkts, 49.4 overs) 256
Did not bat: Roach, Bishoo, Thomas.
Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-70, 3-132, 4-155, 5-157, 6-185.
BOWLING: Shakib 10-0-28-0, Mehidy 9-0-39-1, Mustafizur 10-1-63-2, Mashrafe 10-1-52-1, Mahmudullah 1.4-0-12-0, Rubel 9-0-57-2.
Match officials: Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Aleem Dar
(PAK); Third Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI); Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).