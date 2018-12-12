close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

LRCA holds annual general body meeting

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

LAHORE: The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) was held under the chairmanship of Shahrez Abdullah Khan Rokhri. The members who attended the meeting were Wasim Anwer Secretary LRCA, Najaf Hameed Khan President East Zone, Ahmed Ayaz Khan, Secretary East Zone, Maqsood Ahmed, Treasurer East Zone, Masood Anwer, President North Zone, Naseer Shahzad, Secretary North Zone, M Arshad Treasurer North Zone, Sardar Noshad Ahmed President West Zone and Nawab Mansoor Hayat, Secretary West Zone. General body unanimously passed the audited accounts statement of LRCA for the year 2017-18. General body also elected retained Ahmed Ayaz Khan as Executive Committee Member LRCA while Masood Anwer President North Zone was elected new Executive Committee Member LRCA in place of Naseer Shahzad.

