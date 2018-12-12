Police chief shot dead in Turkey

ANKARA: A Turkish provincial police chief was shot dead by an officer in the northeastern province of Rize, the ancestral region of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, local media reported. Altug Verdi died in hospital after the armed attack at the provincial police headquarters, state news agency Anadolu said. The officer suspected of killing Verdi has been detained, the agency said. Rize governor Kemal Ceber said two others also injured during the incident were in a “good” condition, NTV broadcaster reported.