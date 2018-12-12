close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 12, 2018

Police chief shot dead in Turkey

World

AFP
December 12, 2018

ANKARA: A Turkish provincial police chief was shot dead by an officer in the northeastern province of Rize, the ancestral region of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, local media reported. Altug Verdi died in hospital after the armed attack at the provincial police headquarters, state news agency Anadolu said. The officer suspected of killing Verdi has been detained, the agency said. Rize governor Kemal Ceber said two others also injured during the incident were in a “good” condition, NTV broadcaster reported.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World