Wed Dec 12, 2018
AFP
December 12, 2018

Turkey in talks over possible UN probe into Khashoggi murder

World

ANKARA: Turkey is in talks over a possible United Nations investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Turkish foreign minister said on Tuesday. “We have discussed with the UN secretary general and our counterparts, and will continue to discuss” a possible probe, Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Ankara. The minister said there had been requests from inside the international body for an investigation while his counterparts during the recent G20 summit in Argentina expressed “the will to make a joint application” to the UN.

