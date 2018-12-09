Siraj demands confiscation of benami properties

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Pkistan Senator Sirajul-Haq has demanded confiscation of all benami properties of the Pakistanis in different countries unearthed so far.

In his message on the World Anti-Corruption Day, he said corruption could not be controlled without a ruthless system of accountability. He said if the rulers, the NAB and the judiciary had discharged their duties efficiently, Pakistan would not have been facing the problem of 96 billion dollars debt.

Siraj further said nobody including the government was satisfied over the working of the NAB till now as the small thieves were being netted while the big plunderers were let free.

He said the judiciary and the NAB would have to decide cases of corruption and misuse of authority in the light of the Islamic teachings. He said stringent punishments like those enforced by China and Russia should be implemented in order to wipe out corruption. Siraj said PTI had promised to build the country on the pattern of the state of Madina and it must adopt the Islamic economic system. There was a mysterious silence about the cases of mega-corruption named in the Panama leaks, he added.