Gambhir quits all forms of cricket

NEW DELHI: Gautam Gambhir, the third highest run-getter among Indian Test openers, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Gambhir’s last international appearance came in November 2016 when he featured in the first Test against England in Rajkot, where he finished with scores of 29 and 0. Delhi’s next Ranji Trophy encounter against Andhra, beginning December 6, will be his last game.

In a Test career spanning 12 years, Gambhir scored 4119 runs at an average of 42.92 with nine hundreds and 22 fifties. Gambhir’s only double century in Test cricket came in the game against Australia at his home ground Feroz Shah Kotla in 2008 where he scored 206. Indian at that time to do so.

In his ODI career - from 2003 to 2013 - Gambhir accumulated 5238 runs at 39.68, with 11 tons and 34 half-centuries, including one of his most important knocks in the 50-over format - 97 off 122 deliveries - which came in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka. His highest ODI score also came against Sri Lanka - an unbeaten 150 in Kolkata in 2009 and 150 earlier in year in Colombo.