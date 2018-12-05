3 migrants found after ‘freezing to death’ in Turkey

ANKARA: The bodies of three migrants believed to have frozen to death were found in three separate Turkish border villages, state media reported on Tuesday.

The first body of an Afghan migrant was discovered close to the border with Greece in Serem village in the northwestern province of Edirne, state news agency Anadolu said. The two other migrants were found in nearby villages, Akcadam and Adasarhanli, days after they had died but their nationalities were not given.

Turkish officials believe the three migrants froze to death, Anadolu said, but their bodies have been sent to Istanbul for further examination. Authorities caught an Afghan man, named as Jamaluddin Malangi by Anadolu, who told reporters in Edirne that Greek police sent him back to Turkey on a boat via River Evros between Greece and Turkey.