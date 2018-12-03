Gas shortage exists in several localities on Dilazak Road

PESHAWAR: The residents of several colonies located on the Dilazak Road have complained of extreme gas shortage and demanded the government to direct the Sui Northen Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) officials to solve the problem forthwith.

The residents of Saeedabad No 1 and 2, localities sited near the City Railways Station, Corporation Colony and Faisal Colony said living without a basic amenity like gas in this cold weather, which has made life miserable for them.

They said the residents of the aforementioned areas continued to be denied the gas facility despite paying utility bills regularly. Children have to leave for schools in the morning without taking breakfast because gas supply remained suspended women faced problem with preparing meals.

The citizens lamented that gas supply remained suspended for most of the time and the pressure is very low if the supply is available for the short time.

The residents said they were forced to either buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) or burn fuel wood for cooking and meeting other needs.

They pointed out that the LPG used to be sold for 120 per kg but now the price had hiked to Rs 150 per kg because of natural gas shortage.

The residents said on the one hand the government had promised no gas loadshedding while on the other poor consumers had been deprived of this facility which was a serious joke.

They said lack of gas supply to several colonies on the Dilazak Road was a conspiracy against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and asked the public representatives to intervene and solve the problem.