Family protests as domestic helper found dead

A young domestic helper was found hanged in an apartment in Clifton on Wednesday. According to SHO Javed Abro, 24-year-old Jamun Sawai’s employer called the police to his residence when he came home from work and found the body hanging from a ceiling fan.

The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where the victim’s family staged a protest claiming that Sawai was murdered. A heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the site as the protest caused suspension of vehicular traffic, and dispersed the protesters after assuring them of full cooperation.

Doctors conducted a post-mortem and handed over the body to the victim’s family. The police suspected that the man apparently committed suicide. A murder case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

On Monday, an unidentified man of around 20 years of age was found with his throat slit inside a small house in Nusrat Bhutto Colony within the limits of Manghopir police station. Police officials said the deceased was brought to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital with critical injuries by an ambulance driver where he succumbed to his injuries.